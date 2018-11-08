We may not be able to get our hands on the $1 million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra, which is being sold to the public for the first time this year (albeit that version will only cost a cool $250). But it turns out we can access the same sold-out products that celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury used to make the Angels’ eyes shine — and cop her technique, too.
In her role as head makeup artist for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tilbury has devised what she’s calling “the ultimate supermodel eye,” designed to elongate the eye shape while simultaneously making eyes appear bigger and brighter. To achieve this trick, only the sold-out Exagger-Eyes Luxury Palette would do. But Tilbury didn't just dig into her dead stock to supply her team backstage, she’s also re-issued the palette (available exclusively on her website today) so the rest of us can get our hands on it, too. The quad features ivory, rose gold, reddish brown, and transparent sparkle shades to help brighten eyes like an Instagram filter. She used its two darker hues across the eyelid and along the lashline to add smoke and definition.
Another essential for the look? Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise in Rose Gold. The cream shadow — which also sold out earlier this year and was just re-launched on the brand’s site today — was used beneath the lashline to give eyes a natural-looking brightness.
Add a swipe of eyeliner (Tilbury is using her Angel Wing in The Sophia and Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil in Amber Haze) plus
a little a lot of mascara, and you have the complete supermodel eye look, straight from tonight’s runway.
If it all seems suspiciously too easy, know this: Both re-issued eye shadows are available for a limited time only. We wouldn't be surprised if the shades sell out before the last model closes the show, so tool up before it's too late.
