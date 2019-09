Why This Year's VS Fashion Show Brought Bella Hadid To Tears

“Everyone” includes a lot of familiar faces this year. Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Behati Prinsloo will be among the models returning to the show. Newcomers include Duckie Thot, former America’s Next Top Model star Winnie Harlow , and Kelsey Merritt. Merritt will be the first Filipino model to walk in the show, and Harlow will be the first model with vitiligo. While the show has been criticized for cultural appropriation and lack of representation in the past, this may be a sign of progress.