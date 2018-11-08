Why This Year's VS Fashion Show Brought Bella Hadid To Tears

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is in full preparation mode, and the process made Bella Hadid cry — but in a good way.
The model has been preparing for the show with a new hair color and a fridge that looks like a Whole Foods ad. On Thursday, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself in lingerie and blue VS angel wings. In the caption, she admitted to being moved to tears.
“Really just can’t wait for you all to see every single one of the insanely beautiful (&equally powerful, smart, kind, wonderful ) girls walk the runway tomorrow. When I was watching them today I cried...a lot,” she wrote, adding, “It’s THAT beautiful. thank you to everyone.”
“Everyone” includes a lot of familiar faces this year. Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Behati Prinsloo will be among the models returning to the show. Newcomers include Duckie Thot, former America’s Next Top Model star Winnie Harlow, and Kelsey Merritt. Merritt will be the first Filipino model to walk in the show, and Harlow will be the first model with vitiligo. While the show has been criticized for cultural appropriation and lack of representation in the past, this may be a sign of progress.
The musical lineup for the year has eight acts in total, surpassing the number in recent years. These acts will include Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, and Shawn Mendes. The show is returning to New York this year, after last year’s event was held in Shanghai, and in Paris the year before.
The live show will occur on November 8, but it will air December 2 on ABC.
