Memes That Only Someone Who Voted In Today's Midterms Will Understand

Election night stress gets a little easier when we remember we're all in it together, and there's nothing more unifying than memes. In order to cope with the bad weather and long lines that came with today's 2018 midterm elections, many people have turned to social media to make things a little more bearable.
But it's not all bleak! People were also using the internet to celebrate the thrill that comes with exercising your civic duty. And now, of course, as polls are closing and we're all waiting for results, voters are furiously refreshing their Twitter feeds and finding ways to distract themselves from the nail-biting anxiety that comes with every Associated Press update.
Advertisement
Basically, this is all of us:
If that made you feel a little better, then there's more where that came from. This was one of the biggest memes that emerged out of this year's election, contrasting how voters feel now versus how they felt heading to the polls two years ago for the notorious 2016 election:
Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe— Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018
Here's a slightly depressing riff on that meme:
Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP— Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) November 5, 2018
For those of us who battled rain today:
Me going to the polls on #ElectionDay regardless of the weather. pic.twitter.com/U4NKEuTIPY— Voto Latino (@votolatino) November 6, 2018
This picture is just funny:
OMG. Mitch McConnell photobomb. Background Voter Guy is everything!! ?? pic.twitter.com/BFVo9ncLfx— Michelle Kerr ♎ (@1nvisiblePink) November 6, 2018
For those who wore their stickers loud and proud:
me at everyone I see on the subway who’s also wearing an “I Voted” sticker pic.twitter.com/cKaR89LhTk— julia reinstein ? (@juliareinstein) November 6, 2018
And now, we wait:
me waiting for these Beto results pic.twitter.com/RlFMUqUxGH— sara reinis (@SaraReinis) November 7, 2018
Advertisement