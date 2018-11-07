Story from Pop Culture

Memes That Only Someone Who Voted In Today's Midterms Will Understand

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images.
Election night stress gets a little easier when we remember we're all in it together, and there's nothing more unifying than memes. In order to cope with the bad weather and long lines that came with today's 2018 midterm elections, many people have turned to social media to make things a little more bearable.
But it's not all bleak! People were also using the internet to celebrate the thrill that comes with exercising your civic duty. And now, of course, as polls are closing and we're all waiting for results, voters are furiously refreshing their Twitter feeds and finding ways to distract themselves from the nail-biting anxiety that comes with every Associated Press update.
Basically, this is all of us:
If that made you feel a little better, then there's more where that came from. This was one of the biggest memes that emerged out of this year's election, contrasting how voters feel now versus how they felt heading to the polls two years ago for the notorious 2016 election:
Here's a slightly depressing riff on that meme:
For those of us who battled rain today:
This picture is just funny:
For those who wore their stickers loud and proud:
And now, we wait:
Follow Refinery29's live coverage of the 2018 Midterms over here!
