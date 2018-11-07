Story from TV Shows

How To Watch The Midterm Election Results If You Don't Have Cable

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images.
Whether you're glued to the screen or watching through your fingers, the 2018 midterms is an election that's especially important to pay attention to. While all the usual networks will be covering the results with bated breath, not everyone, especially those ever-important millennial voters, have cable — let alone a TV. Luckily, you need neither if you want minute-to-minute coverage of every vote coming in across America this evening. In fact, you just need an internet connection, and maybe a few friends to act as emotional support for when things really get down to the wire.
Online, a variety of platforms are streaming the coverage you need free of cost, and some networks have even waived the need for a cable login during this pivotal night.
Advertisement
Here's how you can watch the results of the 2018 midterm elections live without cable:

YouTube

On YouTube, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, and PBS NewsHour are all streaming their coverage live.

Facebook Watch

Similarly, many of these outlets are streaming their coverage live on Facebook Watch, including NBC News, ABC News, and Fox News. If you want a lighter take, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's interns are flipping coins to predict every single congressional race.
Related Stories
Donald Trump Tweets The 2018 Election
Celebs Tweeting About The Midterms
How Late Night Shows Are Taking On The Midterms

Networks That Won't Require A Cable Login

If you just want to go straight to the source, a number of networks have eliminated the need for a cable login for tonight's events. This means you can go straight to ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, or NBC's websites and watch live. You can also check out PBS on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
And a final reminder: If you haven't voted and the polls in your state are still open (some close as late as 9 p.m.), get in line now. You'll still have all night to anxiously watch the results.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series