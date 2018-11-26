PlannerAddict Instagram Will Make You Rethink Your Life

Bullet journals burst onto the scene in a big way a couple years ago and show no signs of stopping. Need proof? Just check out #PlannerAddict on Instagram.
People have fallen in love with not only the act of organizing their lives, but the mindfulness and craftiness that bullet journals inspire. These elaborate planners aren't just to-do lists (though they do include them!), but they can also include long term goals, habit trackers, and journal entries. The ability to make it your own has turned even the most organizer-wary people into bullet journal converts.
For those of us not so organizationally inclined (*raises hand*), the idea of bullet journals — and hashtags devoted to planners — can either spark a sense of dread or introduce the thought that you could be a highly organized person so long as you have the right set of water colors, gel pens, and stencils. Hopefully after reading this, you become the latter.
Click through to feel inspired by other people's organization skills or for just another excuse to go by the craft store and buy new gel pens.