The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost here! Well, the airing of it at least (the actual show was earlier in November).
If you're wondering how to watch, we've got you covered. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. on ABC. You can stream the event live on the ABC website or through the ABC app.
You can also stream all the outfits and musical acts on the Victoria's Secret's website. Watch as women with very shiny hair and glowing skin strut down the catwalk to some of today's most popular music acts from Shawn Mendes to Halsey to The Struts. You'll be in good company: Each year, the fashion show garners viewers in over 190 countries around the world.
No cable? Check out Sling TV Orange ($20/month) or Hulu Live ($39.99/month). You can also access ABC via Playstation Vue, which offers an entry-level package for $44.99/month. Another option is YouTube TV, which offers a selection of network channels for streaming for $40/month. All of these services have free trials, so if you haven't already used a free trial, you can always sign up and then cancel it before the trial ends and you get charged for a subscription.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is always full of drama, and this year's show is no exception. This year's show has been enveloped in controversy following a comment made by Victoria's Secret's executive vice president of public relations Ed Razek in an interview with Vogue earlier this month. He claimed that there was no room for trans women in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show because "the show is a fantasy." As someone who plays a role in casting the show, Razek admitted to considering putting transgender models in the show, but didn't because the company "did not market to the whole world." Following the interview's publication – and the subsequent backlash online – Victoria's Secret shared an apology from Razek saying:
"My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize. To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We’ve had transgender models come to casting…And like many others, they didn’t make it…But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are."
