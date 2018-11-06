In Case You Need A Distraction Today: Holiday Products Are Back At Trader Joe's

If you voted this morning and are anxiously awaiting tonight's results, you might need a distraction today. With all that's happening in the world right now, it can be difficult to remember what year we're living in and especially what month it is. Next time you're in Trader Joe's however, if you take a break from looking at reactions to the news on Twitter to browse the various aisles, expect to be quickly snapped back into the right season because the grocery chain has begun stocking its holiday products.
Over the past few days, many Trader Joe's shoppers have been experiencing the phenomenon of being pleasantly surprised to find holiday products lining the shelves of their local stores. Many have even begun excitedly sharing photos of their holiday product hauls on social media.
Based on these posts, it looks like a few of the most beloved TJ's holiday offerings have survived 2018 just like us and are making a joyous return. For instance, an Instagram fan account called @traderjoesnut posted a photo this morning featuring bags of TJ's Peppermint Pretzel Slims. Additionally, according to picture shared last week by the @traderjoeslist fan account, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's are back this year as well as Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe Joe's. The latter just so happens to have been our favorite Trader Joe's holiday product of 2017, so we're looking forward to being able to put them to the taste test against this year's seasonal newcomers.
A third kind of familiar and festive Joe-Joe's has also already been spotted at Trader Joe's. Another fan account known as @traderjoesobsessed laid eyes on Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's at her Montrose, California TJ's location. Inside this ornament-clad hexagonal box are chocolate-covered cookie sandwiches in four different flavors including double chocolate, peppermint, peanut butter, and vanilla ginger.
New Holiday multi-flavor Gift Pack of Joe Joe’s: Double Chocolate, Peppermint, Peanut Butter & Vanilla Ginger ($6.99) ???? The packaging is so gorgeous... can’t wait to taste the pb one! These will be great gifts for the teachers with a tjs gift card! ? #traderjoes #holiday #gifts #oreo #peanutbutter #peppermint #doublechocolate #vanillaginger #groceryshopping #cookies #desserts #traderjoesfinds #astounding
Though we're very happy to see that these faithful holiday snack standbys are back for another holiday season, we're also eager to find out what new holiday products will be released by Trader Joe's this year. So far, the only new item we know of is TJ's Egg Nog Liqueur, which the chain recently posted about in its Fearless Flyer. The Liqueur is made with spiced rum, brandy, cinnamon, and cream and is available now through late December. This addition to the holiday lineup only makes us even more excited to see what else the grocery chain will stock its formerly pumpkin-packed shelves with in the coming weeks.
