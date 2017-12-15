At this point you probably know about our Trader Joe's obsession. Last month we shared our top TJ's products of ALL TIME, but this month we've got the holidays on the brain.
Luckily, our cult-favorite supermarket has a whole slew of seasonal fare that is only available once a year. So stock up now because these items won't be available for long.
Ahead, check out our picks for the best Trader Joe's holiday products, some of which we've been eating for years, and others that are brand-spanking new.