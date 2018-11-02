You Have To See The Stunning Photo Prince Harry Took Of Meghan Markle

The Royals may not have their own social media, but fortunately, the Kensington Palace account posts all the moments that are too good to miss. Thanks to their Instagram, we know that Prince Harry is a pretty good photographer; and Meghan Markle is stunning in photos, though we already knew that.
Kensington Palace shared a photo of Meghan standing among the Redwood trees in Rotorua, New Zealand. The royal couple just wrapped up their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.
"A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the caption says “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”
Advertisement
The two have had a busy tour, meeting with student activists and animal rescues. In Sydney, they attended the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for wounded veterans that Prince Harry founded.
The couple has a few days to recover from their trip before returning to the public eye. Their next public appearance together will be November 10, at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. The Festival of Remembrance honors those who have lost their lives in war and is likely to be a major event since this year is the 100th anniversary of World War 1.
Advertisement