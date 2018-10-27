Meghan Markle Just Made Her Royal Twitter Debut

As a civilian, Meghan Markle was no stranger to social media. Once upon a time, Markle had a prolific presence on Instagram, Twitter, and, of course, her lifestyle blog The Tig, before deleting everything in preparation for her wedding to Prince Harry. (Perhaps you remember that happening?)
But as a royal — or, to be more precise, the Duchess of Sussex — Markle just made her Twitter debut. On Saturday, Kensington Palace posted a black-and-white photo of Harry (aka the Duke of Sussex) practicing his speech for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia. The photo was credited to “The Duchess of Sussex” with a camera emoji (which, as everyone knows, is the universal sign for a photo credit).
Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018
? The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/XAck2r3wf4
The tweet also confirmed that both Harry and Markle would be speaking at the ceremony. In her speech, Markle emphasized the importance of the games, which Harry started, and the spirit it’s evoked.
“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” she said. “In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”
Following the Invictus Games, Markle and Harry will be heading to New Zealand. Here’s hoping we get to see some more of Markle’s photography skills while they’re there.
