A New Book Celebrates Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archivist, David Casavant

There are a few ways to be successful in fashion. They include, but are not limited to: the hard route, which includes long days, long nights, and long mastheads to climb; the easy route, which could involve a bit of nepotism; and then there's the alternative route, a path paved with a bit of star aligning and luck. Of course, sometimes it's a mix of two or all three of these elements.
When stylist and archivist David Casavant began collecting vintage designer clothes at age 14 in his hometown of Tennessee, he didn't realize just how much he'd amass through college to present day — but now, a regular loaner to stars like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (ahem, that vintage Chanel bikini had to come from somewhere), the menswear enthusiast has built a full-fledged business. Sure, you could chalk some of his success up to timing. But his most recent project, a book as straightforward as its title, David Casavant Archive, proves otherwise.
Across more than 300 pages, Casavant's archive is on full display. But don't call it a catalogue. Casavant enlisted the help of a few creatives from his inner circle to collaborate and help bring each other's visions to life using his pieces. The book features contributions from West himself, plus more under-the-radar artists like DeSe Escobar, Ryan McNamara, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Jacolby Satterwhite, Ryan Trecartin, Wu Tsang and boychild, and many more. The result is a 2D museum of vintage Helmut Lang, Raf Simons, Hedi Slimane, Gucci, and dozens upon dozens of other cult-favorite high-fashion brands.
Casavant's archive is one of the only, if not the only, of its kind to exist. So, naturally, we had to chat the man himself about his elusive collection (which has since been moved out of his room and into a proper, functioning studio space), how he transitioned from CR Fashion Book intern to who he is today, and what the future holds for someone who has more fashion than they know what to do with.
Oh, and before you even ask, the answer is no — none of it's for sale (for now).