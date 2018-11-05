Bretman Rock & ColourPop Join Forces On A Glitzy Makeup Collection

Makeup blogger and YouTube personality Bretman Rock has long wanted to fuse together two of his greatest loves: makeup and the Philippines, where he was born. "I think it's so important to share where I am from and represent that Filipino culture," he tells Refinery29. And thanks to a new collaboration with the uber-affordable makeup brand ColourPop, he's been able to do just that.
Available on November 9, the Bretman Rock x ColourPop collection is split into two parts that take inspiration from the Filipino flag's color palette of red and blue. There's "Lit," which is all about fire-y, warm-toned makeup, and "Wet," which has an eyeshadow palette of aquamarine blue shades and a pearlescent lip gloss. With this 12-piece collection, ColourPop is also debuting a new product — Glitterally Obsessed Body Glitters, a sparkly goo that gives maximum shine to lids and cheekbones.
The duality in the collection is more than wanting to incorporate the two major colors in the Filipino flag, however. It also speaks to the two different sides of Rock: The side that likes to be more feminine, and the other side that wants to express itself in a more masculine manner. In the campaign imagery, the 20-year-old shows off both of those sides. For the Lit collection photo, he poses in a long, dark wig and tiara. Then, he displays the Wet collection while shirtless with a single silver chain around his neck, further proving that gender and gender expression have nothing to do with your ability to rock a mean makeup look.
"I just feel like when you’re gay, you’re put into this little box. You're either supposed to be feminine or not feminine," Rock says. "Why pick? Why can't I be both? I just feel like everyone should be what they feel like, any given day. Some days I feel like lifting weights, and some days I want to dress up in drag. It's not about who I am, but more so, what mood I am in."
With products named "She Got Money," "Periodt," and "Skinny Legend" — internet-isms Rock sprinkles throughout many of his beauty tutorials — it's clear that his personality is fused into this entire collection, but there's one product name with extra meaning. In the Lit palette, there's a metallic pink eyeshadow named "Bading," which is a derogatory term aimed at homosexuals in the Philippines. Though it may seem out of place, this was Rock wanting to reclaim the word. "This word can sometimes have a negative connotation, which it truly shouldn't," Rock says. "I wanted to pay homage to this word and own it. What better way to do that than by including it as the name of a product."
At the end of the day, Rock wanted this collection to be a celebration of not only who he is, but everything he believes in. See the best of this super sparkly and affordable collection, with nothing more than $12, ahead.
