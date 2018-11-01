Birchbox's Holiday Gift Sets Are A Beauty Lover's Dream

Forget the cheap-o chocolate and trinkets. The stuff that comes stuffed within beauty advent calendars only seems to get more and more luxe, with in-demand minis that allow us to try the best products out there. The only hitch? They tend to be painfully expensive, too.
Thankfully, Birchbox is here to change all that with its latest advent calendar offerings. With one made for grooming and another focused on hair, makeup, and skin care, the brand has found a way to stock its calendars with immensely covetable swag — while somehow keeping the price around $40 a pop.
Get a sneak peek at the calendars (which officially launch tomorrow), along with 11 other can't-miss gift sets, ahead.
