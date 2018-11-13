From Blonde To Jet Black, Claire Foy's Beauty Résumé Is Stellar

Claire Foy has exploded onto the Hollywood film scene over the past few years. You probably know the 34-year-old British actress as the young Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's hit series The Crown, but this year, Foy has proved that she's no one-trick pony.
In her most recent film endeavor The Girl in the Spider's Web — a sequel to Rooney Mara-led The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo — Foy plays a whole new kind of protagonist. Lisbeth Salander, a dark and complex character, has survived severe emotional and sexual abuse and is a far cry from her royal highness.
The new film, which premiered this past Friday, highlights Foy's on-screen versatility. And a peek into Foy's off-screen beauty looks proves she has the same range IRL. With countless brown-to-blonde color switch ups, stellar makeup confidence, and an obvious flair for fashion, her red-carpet résumé is almost as impressive as her IMBd page.
Scroll through her beauty evolution, ahead, to see for yourself how Foy's look has completely transformed over the years.