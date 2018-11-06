Where and when did the crystals come in?

"While I was at nail school, I was also enrolled in crystal healing school to get my certification. After Nailing Hollywood began representing me, I wondered how I could incorporate crystals into my sessions. I decided I could customize appointments based on a client's energy and chakras. So ahead of the appointment, I send a list of questions to the client and based on their responses I can sort of get an idea of where their energetic needs are falling. From there I customize all the sprays and oils I use during their treatments with essential oils and crystals. It's a relaxing way to absorb the energy, but it's not the center of attention during the session. It just helps set the mood. For example, I recently had an appointment with Selma Blair and we wanted to focus on vitality and strength, so we put some crystals into the products and the foot bath."