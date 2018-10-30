After about exactly a year, the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B might finally be coming to an end. This week, in particular, was an eventful one for the two rappers, which kicked off with Nicki Minaj spoke about the drama on her Beats 1 show "Queen Radio."
First, Minaj denied ever leaking Cardi B's phone number, and also gave her side of the story of the fight that went down in September at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.
"You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons," Minaj said. "Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000."
Cardi fired back on Instagram with "You lie so much you can't keep up with your fucking lies. First you say you've got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage?"
Nine more videos follow this one, each one getting into different aspects of this long-running feud, but it seems like Minaj has had enough.
"Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out," she tweeted on Monday night. "We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."
Cardi B then posted a screenshot of this tweet and seemed to agree with Minaj's sentiment.
"alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!" she wrote.
Is it too soon to hope for another collab?
