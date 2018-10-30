As the legions of lifelong Boy Meets World fans can attest, there’s no character we stan quite as strongly as beloved educator Mr. Feeny. Apparently, though, we should have paid far more attention to the badass playing the man in front of the blackboard, as he is currently a 91-year-old badass.
According to a report from Yahoo Entertainment, actor William Daniels very casually thwarted a burglary at his San Fernando Valley home, which he shares with wife and one-time Boy Meets World love interest Bonnie Bartlett, on Saturday night.
Per Daniels’ representative’s comment to Refinery29:
"Someone tried to break in to the home of William Daniels and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person, and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."
Fans also quickly responded to the news, as it confirmed their belief that Feeny was, and will always remain, the greatest of all time.
Ar first I thought I was about to read the most heartbreaking Mr. Feeny headline; now (after a deep dang breath) I just imagine him taking them in and teaching them to be better people in true Feeny fashion. https://t.co/IpMOz2tmvZ— Ashley (@ashleymwrites) October 30, 2018
oh I love Mr Feeny and his life lessons https://t.co/JdG8NKzrtb— Earth Mother Whore (@angelaomauricio) October 30, 2018
If you rob Mr. Feeny, you go to the special hell. https://t.co/k8swlY7TtT— Blake Campbell (@Roewood_) October 30, 2018
can you image trying to rob someone’s house and then Mr. Feeny shows up and chews your ass out? what an absolute legend https://t.co/zAbxJozoQS— Calley McPherson (@calsmcp) October 30, 2018
Even Feeny’s "students" shared their own thoughts about the attempted robbery on Twitter.
"Don't ever mess with Mr. Feeny," said Will Friedle, who played Feeny's number one fan, Mr. Eric Matthews.
Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie https://t.co/YpaZsdeRPH— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) October 30, 2018
"Weird detail no one's reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, 'Dream! Try! Do Good,'" joked Danielle Fishel, who portrayed didn't-go-to-Yale-for-a-boy Topanga.
Weird detail no one's reporting, as the burglar ran away he yelled, "Dream! Try! Do Good!" ??♀️ https://t.co/NWbD7pdKRP— Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) October 30, 2018
In addition to portraying next door (or is it side door???) neighbor to Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) on the ABC series from 1993 to 2000, Daniels re-teamed with his BMW fam for several episodes of Disney Channel’s (surprisingly even more woke) spin-off Girl Meets World. Prior to stealing scenes as Feeny, he scored two Emmys for his role on St. Elsewhere and appeared in films like The Graduate and 1776. He also voiced the car in Knight Rider.
Now might be a great time for that Mr. Feeny prequel series I pitched on Twitter last week. Feeny is forever a legend!
