In addition to portraying next door (or is it side door???) neighbor to Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) on the ABC series from 1993 to 2000, Daniels re-teamed with his BMW fam for several episodes of Disney Channel’s (surprisingly even more woke) spin-off Girl Meets World. Prior to stealing scenes as Feeny, he scored two Emmys for his role on St. Elsewhere and appeared in films like The Graduate and 1776. He also voiced the car in Knight Rider.