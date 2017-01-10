Girl Meets World is giving fans one more life lesson before it bows out. In an unfair twist of fate, season 3 will be the Boy Meets World successor's last. The show will air its two-part series finale on January 20, ending a show that gave us smart commentary on social issues from cultural appropriation to women in STEM. So what can we expect from the Girl Meets World finale? According to the show's writers, it's ending the way it started: with a lesson about friendship. In a tweet uncovered by Teen Vogue, the Girl Meets World writers reveal what will be their final message to the audience:
Next the most powerful lesson. People change people but can we change destiny? Friday Part 1. How the behavior of friends changes everything— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 9, 2017
The friendship between Maya (Sabrina Carpenter) and Riley (Rowan Blanchard) has been the focal point of the show since day one, much like how Cory (Ben Savage) and Shawn's (Rider Strong) was the focus of Boy Meets World. It makes perfect sense for the show to go out on this note — after all, both Maya and Riley have helped one another navigate growing up just as much as their teachers and parents have. Sometimes, even more so. I'm sad to see this series go — it was certainly one of Disney Channel's most socially aware series — but if it has to, ending its run with a friendship lesson sounds like the ideal sendoff.
