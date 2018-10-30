Walking into the Watch What Happens Live floor of a SoHo building feels a lot like entering a brightly lit lounge, especially on an Awards night. The elevator doors open and all of a sudden there’s a bar in front of you, music playing in a way that encourages everyone in the room to sway, and a pack of people abuzz for the evening ahead. Eventually, one of the production members in charge of the bar confirms every ticket comes with two drinks, which they’ll happily pour for you. Everyone is either drinking the Mazel — vodka, orange juice, and cranberry — or the aforementioned Frescila.