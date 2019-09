The thing absolutely no one tells you about going to the Real Housewives Awards , Bravo’s annual celebration of all things Real Housewives , is how much you’ll end up clapping. There’s practice clapping in the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen clubhouse’s bar entrance, there’s practice clapping from inside the studio before beloved host Andy Cohen enters, and, of course, there’s real clapping when Cohen actually bursts into the studio in all his reality TV king glory. What follows is 45 minutes of whooping and hollering as a coterie of awards-hopeful Real Housewives make their way on set to shade their castmates, praise their castmates, and drink clear beverages of different bubbly levels.