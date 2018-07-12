This season of Real Housewives Of New York City, a reality TV show fueled by wine and bad vacations, has proven to be far more serious than usual. The arrest and rehab stint of grande dame Luann de Lesseps have given an unexpected amount of weight to the Bravo show. Not only does the Countess herself seem more thoughtful about her behavior, but so do all of the women around her.
While we can all appreciate the necessary care given to Luann’s struggles, very few people come to RHONY looking for lengthy meditations on the darkest parts of life. That’s what The Handmaid’s Tale, another Wednesday series, is for.
So, New York livened up the proceedings with this week's “Dating Wishes and Cabaret Dreams.” The episode revolved around a speed dating event anchored by all seven cast members, including the ones with long-term boyfriends. It was fun. It was flirty. It was super, duper awkward at times. In the case of Sonja Morgan’s experience, it was also genuinely worrisome.
The entire excursion was so tense, we had to put together all the most cringeworthy, unsettling encounters of the RHONY cast's investigation into extremely quick dating. Keep reading for each Bravolebrity’s yikes-worthy tale.
