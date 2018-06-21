At the Colony with The Polo Player, as Luann begins to call him, she checked in, got a room key, and then settled in at the bar to listen to a jazz singer. At this point, she was “feeling good” while sipping a drink, and eventually got a tad “rambunctious.” Upon realizing how “rambunctious” his companion was, Polo Player urged Luann, who had still not visited her room yet, to go upstairs. In the elevator, a drunken Luann pressed the button for the fourth floor. Luann’s room was on the third floor. On the incorrect fourth floor, Luann dropped her bag while searching for her room key. As Polo Player went to pick up Luann’s bag, she found a room that was unlocked and walked inside. Apparently, a maid was in the process of turning down said fourth floor room and left it open. Polo Player, having no idea which room Luann was supposed to be in, followed her inside. After all, why would Luann be in the wrong room?