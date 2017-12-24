Luann De Lesseps, one of the stars of the Real Housewives of New York, was arrested in Palm Beach, FL early on the morning of December 24, the Palm Beach Post reports.
De Lesseps faces five charges, four of which are felonies, including battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, corruption threat charges, and crimes against a person.
In court this morning, a states attorney told the court that she kicked at least one police officer and slammed a door. Prior to her arrest, she threatened to kill a group of officers, saying, "I will kill you all."
De Lesseps was released by the court and allowed to return to New York. De Lesseps has no prior offenses, and was released without bond — which means she had to pay no bail and is out on her own recognizance. Judge Ted Booras recommened she retain a lawyer in the area. She is expected to return to court in Florida on January 25, 2018.
Through a representitive, De Lesseps offered this statement to Refinery29: "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding [in 2017] and being there brought up long-burried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."
De Lesseps split from her husband, Tom D'Agostino, earlier this year, after marrying on New Year's of 2017. De Lesseps told E! she planned to spend this New Year's 2018 at a wedding in Chile, but it's unclear if this arrest will affect her plans to travel internationally.
