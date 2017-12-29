Luann de Lesseps, who stars on Real Housewives of New York, has provided a longer response to earlier reports of her arrest in Palm Beach, FL, on December 24. She expressed regret for her actions, respect for law enforcement, and revealed that she will be voluntarily entering rehab for alcohol abuse.
"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed," writes de Lesseps on her Twitter account. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event."
De Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve for "felony charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication," according to the Palm Beach Post. She allegedly shoved a police officer and said, "I'm going to kill you all."
"Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends, and loyal supporters," she continued on Twitter.
On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, de Lesseps addressed the incident in a tweet, writing that "I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018." De Lesseps and her husband Tom D'Agostino, Jr. were married in December 2016 in Palm Beach, and the two filed for divorce in August 2017.
