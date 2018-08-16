After 19 episodes of mayhem, The Real Housewives Of New York City season 10 has come to a close. But the Bravo series' 2018 run did not go out like a lamb. Someone ran out of a party after throwing lots of evening gown-related shade. Someone else confronted Bethenny Frankel (it's not a RHONY party if no one confronts Bethenny Frankel). And, a few closing cards suggested certain feuds haven't ended in the five months since filming wrapped.
It's impossible to watch season-ender “Life Is a Cabaret” without wondering how these fraying friendships have fared since the episode filmed in late February. Thankfully, we have social media, Watch What Happens Live appearances, and the juicy reunion special trailer to help figure out the answers to our most burning New York questions.
So keep reading to find out who's still feuding with whom, and who might be reconciling sometime soon. Because, who wants to wait for the last moments of the reunion — which is three weeks away — to find out?
