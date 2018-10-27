How Vernon François Went From Braiding Mops To Styling Hollywood's Black Elite

From Mom's Kitchen To Hollywood

"I grew up in a Rastafarian household and it was a tradition for my brothers and me to get our hair done on Sundays. My mom would cook, and while the chicken was stewing it was time to get my hair done. I remember the experience being quite torturous and unpleasant. She would comb my hair and I would scream and shout. I looked at myself one Sunday and I remember being totally unhappy with the way my hair looked. She said to me: 'Well if you don't like it, you can do it yourself.' I used that as fuel. I was like 'okay, I'm gonna show you that I can braid better than you and do my hair better than you.' That's how I got started.