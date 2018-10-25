Story from Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Is Apparently Dating Ted Danson’s Stepson

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Emilia Clarke's dragon babies might have to get used to a new man around the house — and no, it's not Jon Snow. The Game Of Thrones actress posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday in honor of her birthday on Tuesday, and a matching photo ended up on the Instagram feed of Ted Danson's stepson Charlie McDowell. (Charlie's dad is actor Malcolm McDowell.)
The younger McDowell is a writer and director. He's worked on movies like The One I Love and a few episodes of Silicon Valley. The photo in question is of two shadows — presumably Clarke and McDowell — with Clarke, who appears to be holding a pair of shoes, getting a kiss on the cheek.
"Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while," Clarke captioned the snap, along with a heart emoji.
McDowell's caption was just as sweet, writing, "Happy birthday, E" along with another heart. Not to make them DTR, but this looks like a couple to me.
Happy birthday, E. ❤️

If the two really are dating (Refinery29 has reached out to both parties for comment), we don't know for how long it's been happening. However, it appears the couple is ready to share at least part of their happiness with the world. And with Game Of Thrones ending this season, bringing inevitable heartbreak with it, we could use all the love we can get.
