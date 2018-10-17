5 Beauty Lessons We Learned From Practical Magic

Before Netflix made cult movies their own subcategory on the streaming service, niche films like Heathers, The Room, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail had no place in your queue. Back then, you were a part of a small, passionate fanbase that would resort to watching the films alone on DVD whenever your roommate was out of town because they just "wouldn't get it."
These days, that's not the case. Thanks to blockbuster remakes and reboots, our go-to cult favorites are getting a second life with a warm welcome from wider audiences. That's exactly why we're celebrating the anniversary of one cult film that remains more popular now than it was when it first premiered: Practical Magic. Although the 1998 film still holds a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, that doesn't change how dedicated fans are to this movie.
The movie taught us a lot, like how to overcome the haters, to never trust Transylvanian cowboys, and how to make a really good midnight margarita. But the '90s beauty trends riddled throughout the movie shouldn't be overlooked, either. In fact, we're still rocking most of them today, and maybe a few for Halloween.
In honor of Practical Magic's two-decade anniversary, we rounded up the best beauty lessons we learned from the film — plus a few looks worth copying — ahead.