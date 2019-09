5 Beauty Lessons We Learned From Practical Magic

These days, that's not the case. Thanks to blockbuster remakes and reboots, our go-to cult favorites are getting a second life with a warm welcome from wider audiences. That's exactly why we're celebrating the anniversary of one cult film that remains more popular now than it was when it first premiered: Practical Magic. Although the 1998 film still holds a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , that doesn't change how dedicated fans are to this movie.