Here's How To Get Free Pasta This Week In Honor Of National Pasta Day

Who knew October was the official month of more than one iconic Italian-inspired dish? Yes, it's National Pizza Month, which means deals on pies can be found all month long. Additionally though, October is World Pasta Month and National Pasta Day falls this Wednesday, October 17. A month filled with delicious carbs that are the ideal vehicle for sauces, meats, and of course, melty cheese, is definitely worth celebrating.
And what better way to honor these holidays than by eating tons of pasta for free (or at epic discounts) this week? Italian chains and local restaurants across the country are offering a variety of different promotions and freebies so we can make the most of the day. Take a look ahead to see where to find the Pasta Day deals.
Buca di Beppo:
In celebration of World Pasta Month, Buca di Beppo is hosting a sweepstakes with Barilla pasta. The two brands will send one lucky winner and a guest on a 6-day, 5-night culinary trip to Northern Italy. U.S. citizens 21 years of age or older can enter anytime through October 31. Click here to fill out the entry form.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill:
On National Pasta Day, Wednesday, October 17, when guests dining at Carrabba's can enjoy Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano, and Fettucine Alfredo for only $10.
Eataly:
Eataly NYC Flatiron will be holding a Fall Pasta Festival on October 20. During the fest, customers can buy tokens for $5 each to taste pastas around the store. Additionally, complimentary tastings are going on at the Pasta Fresca counter on weekdays this month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. On National Pasta Day, there will be samples at Pasta Fresca throughout the day.
Explore Cuisine:
This pasta alternative brand is offering $5 off of two-pound boxes of its Red Lentil Penne on Amazon today when customers use the code "289V17W9."
Giusto Sapore:
This Italian and Mediterranean fine foods company is rolling out a special one-day flash sale for National Pasta Day. Shoppers can save 50% on all Giusto Sapore pasta purchased through Amazon. Simply use the code "50pastaday" at checkout.
Sfoglini Pasta:
This "plant to pasta" brand is holding a flash sale on National Pasta Day. You can get Sfoglini products on the brand's official website for 20% off with the code "PASTADAY20."
Woodpecker by David Burke:
This New York spot is serving up $5 "Happy Hour Pasta" on Wednesday, October 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. until close.
