Here's How To Get Free Pizza In Honor Of National Pizza Month

We're living in a time where celebrations around daily national food holidays are on the rise. These random holidays are often accompanied by freebies, however, the deals typically only last for one day at a time. But there are also entire months devoted to a single food, and October is one of them.
Yes, October is National Pizza Month. Just like we've seen with other food holidays, the 31-day celebration will include plenty of freebies, promotions, specials, and deals from pizza chains and joints across the country. Take a look below to see the offers that will allow you to honor pizza, while sparing your wallet, all month long.
Domino's:
Each week throughout October, Dominos is giving customers a chance to win a $50 gift card. Each week, the chain will tweet about the sweepstakes and fans can enter by retweeting the post with the hashtag #winDominosPizza.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria:
Every Monday throughout October, Grimaldi's will be offering 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizzas for $10. The deal is only valid at locations outside of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Hungry Howie's:
In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hungry Howie's giving customers medium one-topping pizzas for $1 when they purchase a large one-topping pizza at regular menu price. This offer is exclusively available on online orders. Simply use the code "LHP18" at checkout. For every pizza purchased, the chain will donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Pizza Hut:
This pizza chain is bringing customers different deals each week throughout National Pizza Month. From now through Sunday, October 7, customers can get 35% off menu-priced items when they order online with the code "35OFFONLINE." Follow Pizza Hut on social media for updates on the weekly deals.
Pizza Patrón:
Now through October 31, when customers order any three large pizzas, they can get them for $6.99 each. Customers can also get a free one-topping pizza with the purchase of any 18-inch XL pizza.
