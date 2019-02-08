Here's How To Get Free Pizza This Weekend In Honor Of National Pizza Day

In September, we celebrate both National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. The following month, October, is dubbed National Pizza Month, which means 31 days of honoring pizza. In case all that isn't enough for true pizza fans, worry not, because tomorrow, Saturday, February 9, is another pizza holiday, National Pizza Day.
On this day dedicated to paying respect to every kind of pizza, not just pepperoni or cheese, there are plenty of deals available from national pizza chains, local pizza joints, and frozen pizza brands. Take a look ahead to see the offers and freebies.
Cecconi's:
This Soho House-owned northern Italian restaurant will be offering special ways to celebrate National Pizza Day at its DUMBO, West Hollywood, and Miami locations. Cecconi's DUMBO will be serving a special colazione breakfast pizza with porchetta, asparagus, Parmesan, mozzarella, and a sunny side–up egg. Try it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 9, accompanied by a draft Peroni, for $16. Cecconi's West Hollywood will be offering a special vegetarian pizza, featuring gorgonzola, fontina, Brussels, pomegranate, and poached egg accompanied by a Peroni for $16. This, too, will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Finally, Cecconi’s Miami is serving a Feast during Saturday brunch that features its favorite slices for $70 per person.
Chuck E. Cheese's:
Upgrade your large pizza to an extra large one for free now through Saturday, February 9 by asking for the National Pizza Day offer.
Pizza has us feeling some kind of way. ?Get a free XL upgrade with any large pizza purchase from 2/4-2/9 this week at most Chuck E. Cheese’s locations. Use code 4860 at the register. pic.twitter.com/nnxV7L4ylM— Chuck E. Cheese's (@ChuckECheeses) February 4, 2019
Domino's:
Domino's fans can retweet the chain's National Pizza Day tweet for a change to win free pizza for a year. The entry period will run through Sunday, February 10, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Tomorrow is #NationalPizzaDay! RT for a chance to win ? FREE PIZZA ? for a year. Rules: https://t.co/yxqR91GGCf #WinDominosPizza pic.twitter.com/PJ1hcZxGxi— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 8, 2019
Pilot Flying J:
This travel center chain is treating guests to a free slice of pizza now through Sunday, February 10. To take advantage of the offer, download or open the Pilot Flying J app and find an exclusive offer waiting to be redeemed. First-time users will receive an additional free drink of their choice when they download the app.
Pizza Hut:
Just in time for National Pizza Day, Pizza Hut is rolling out a limited-time offer where customers can get any large pizza hut pizza for just $10.99 when they use promo code "THANKYOU" at checkout. The offer is good now through February 17.
PT's Taverns:
On Saturday, February 9, all 58 PT's Taverns locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including PT's Pub, PT's Gold, PT's Ranch, PT's Brewing Company, Sean Patrick's, Sierra Gold and SG Bar, will offer a 16-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza for $10.
Red Baron:
From now through Saturday, February 9 at midnight, this national frozen pizza brand is celebrating National Pizza Day with a free pizza giveaway on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Enter by posting a photo alongside a thank you note to pizza on your social channels. In the post, share how Red Baron pizza solves mealtime chaos for you. Use the hashtag #ThankYouPizza and tag @RedBaronPizza. All entries will receive a coupon code to get one dollar off when you purchase buy two pizzas, and one lucky winner will receive a year’s worth of free Red Baron pizza.
Sorbillo:
Gino Sorbillo's New York outpost will be celebrating National Pizza Day with by making all pizzas available for $16 each.
