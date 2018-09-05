Here's How To Get Free Pizza Today In Honor Of National Cheese Pizza Day

Today is a sacred day — for pizza fans, anyway. For today is National Cheese Pizza Day. Even if you consider yourself a meat lover's person, prefer supremes, or often opt for controversial pizza toppings, there's no denying that cheese pizza is still a nearly perfect dish. It is, after all, the base for all other types of pizzas. Therefore, it is important to honor the divine trio of cheese, bread, and tomato sauce on its official day. To do that, several pizza chains across America are offering special deals that will allow us all to observe the joyous holiday.
Take a look ahead to find out how you can get cheese pizza for free or at a discount today, and be sure to check in with your local pizza place to see if they're offering promotions for National Cheese Pizza Day as well.
Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar:
This chain is giving away free pizza for a year in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day. To enter to win, you can like this Instagram post, tag two friends in the post and explain why you deserve to win, and follow @bostonspizzausa on Instagram. You can also do the same on this Facebook post. A winner will be chosen on tomorrow, Thursday, September 6.
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza:
Customers can celebrate this sacred holiday today with a free cheese pizza when they purchase another at Brixx.
Cicis:
Today through the end of September, customers can use the MyCicis app to get a large one-topping pizza to-go for $5.
HotBox Pizza:
In honor of National Cheese Pizza Day, this Indiana-based pizza chain is offering large cheese pizzas for $8. The deal is valid for today only.
Papa John's:
Right now, Papa John's is offering 10-inch cheese sticks for $5. Just use the promo code "CHEESELOVER" at checkout to take advantage of the deal.
Paragon Theaters:
For today only, this movie theater chain is offering a buy one cheese pizza, get one free deal.
PT's Taverns:
In celebration of National Cheese Pizza Day, all PT’s Taverns, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold, and SG Bar, are offering three-cheese flatbread pizzas for $8. The deal is valid all day today.
