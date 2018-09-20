Today Is National Pepperoni Pizza Day — Here Are All The Ways To Score A Free Slice

We have good news and bad news: The bad news is that there are less than two days left of summer. The good news is that today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. We may be kissing warmer weather goodbye, but at least we have a handful of cheesy slice deals from eight popular spots across the country. Instead of mourning summer's end, let's send it off with a bang in the form of a nationwide pizza party.
Check out all the pizzerias participating in the holiday below and start plotting your end-of-summer celebratory slice.
Pizza Hut: For today only, you can snag a $1 medium-sized pepperoni pie if you purchase a large menu-priced pizza — just use the promo code, "PEPPERONI2018."
Domino's: Offering a "Mix and Match" special of two or more pizzas plus bread bites, chicken wings, or whatever other side your heart desires all for just $5.99 each.
Papa John's: Order up any pizza (pepperoni or not) online today and get 25% off with promo code, "PAPATRACK."
PT’s Taverns: Swing by one of the 60 Nevada locations for a today-only $8 pepperoni flatbread special.
Little Caesars: Get more than just a pepperoni bargain with a $9 takeout order for The 5 Meat Feast pizza.
Papa Murphy's: For today only, if you buy one pie online you get another large signature pepperoni pizza free with promo code, "FREEPEP."
Round Table Pizza: Offering 20% off large or extra large pepperoni pies — just use promo code, "PEPP," until September 25.
