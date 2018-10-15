In an early-morning tweet on Sunday, President Trump congratulated Princess Eugenie on her wedding to Jack Brooksbank: "Princess Eugenie of York was a truly beautiful bride yesterday. She has been through so much, and has come out a total winner!"
While we're never sure why Trump does anything, we couldn't help but notice that he snubbed a more prominent royal couple. He was curiously silent about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, although he and first lady Melania Trump did make a charity contribution.
It's not hard to read between the lines here. A president whose staff keeps a running list of his grudges is a president who remembers that Markle outspokenly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. While royal protocol discourages Markle from sharing her political views, she didn't hide her opinion on Trump before her engagement to Harry, calling him "divisive" and "misogynistic." We know exactly where she stands, and so does Trump.
The Telegraph reported that Trump's tweet to Princess Eugenie has left "Britain scratching its head," especially the part where he said, "She has been through so much and has come out a total winner!"
While Princess Eugenie has lived a privileged life, some believe that Trump is referring to the back surgery she had for scoliosis, or curvature of the spine, when she was 12. She deliberately wore a wedding gown with a low-cut back, designed by Peter Pilotto, as inspiration for young people who have been through their own operations.
"I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she told ITV's This Morning. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."
Our Princess of the Resistance™ is currently expecting a Royal Baby of the Resistance™, Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning. We're not holding our breaths for Trump to tweet his congratulations.
