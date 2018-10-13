Cardi B’s Sweet Words Of Encouragement To Selena Gomez

World Mental Health Day was celebrated earlier this week, while folks have been openly speculating on the condition of public figures like Kanye West and Brandon Truaxe. But one celebrity, Selena Gomez, has been incredibly candid about her mental illness, and how it is affected by her physical health. She recently checked into a psychiatric facility after dealing with complications following her kidney transplant — and her bravery is inspiring others, including her “Taki Taki” music video counterpart, Cardi B, who offered Gomez some very uplifting words of encouragement.
“When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person. She's really what you see. She's really a sweetheart,” Cardi told E! News, while working on a project with Fashion Nova. “I just want to let her know, girl, you're beautiful, you're rich, and hold on because even sometimes I feel like I'm losing my mind.”
Mental illness is incredibly common. The National Institute on Mental Health states that each year, about 18.5% of the adult population in the United States experiences a mental illness serious enough that it impacts day-to-day life. For Gomez, that meant requiring hospitalization at an inpatient facility.
Personally, we know that support from family and social groups are crucial in the recovery process, as well as feeling others understand what you’re going through. Living with mental illness can be very isolating, and we’re glad that Cardi chose to relate, telling Gomez that her coping skills include reaching out to her support system. “Be surrounded with people that love you,” Cardi said. “Sometimes I go to my grandmother's house and I stay there for two weeks because they uplift me. Sometimes I go upstate to my family's house and they pray for me. We do prayers for a full two hours and I feel uplifted.”
