Kehlani Just Announced She Is Four Months Pregnant

On Friday, Kehlani took to social media to share a major milestone in her life. Surprise, fans — she's about to become a mom.
The "First Position" artist took to Instagram to share several photos of her lovingly holding her belly and smiling. The reason? Her baby girl is growing inside.
"i’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide," Kehlani wrote on the social platform.
Though the 23-year-old performer has worked with major stars and has had countless hits, she declared that she's finally living her dream.
"if you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus," she wrote.
She also hinted at a trauma of her past that caused her to avoid interactions with men, while praising her new partner.
"i am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time)."
Some fans believe that Kehlani's ex, NBA star Kyrie Irving, is the father, as he apologized to the singer via Instagram in June for the way that she was treated during their breakup. However, Kehlani has not announced who the father is, only saying that he is her partner.
She concluded with a message to her daughter:
"i knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all... my partnership with my very best friend and lover, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually... the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO. we’re so ready for you mija!"
While many fans shared warm wishes and congratulations, some people claimed that Kehlani's pregnancy indicated that she was no longer queer, as she revealed publicly via Twitter back in April. Obviously, that's not how this works, and Kehlani was quick to shut the haters down:
"imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies," she wrote with a laughing/crying emoji attached.
imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies ? https://t.co/TfvkaQUisB— Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018
Congrats to the proud mama!
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Kehlani and Irving for comment.
