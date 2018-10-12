And, on the episode, Ted was tired. His character's name was John and John did not get a last name. He wore a sweater and sported some new grey hairs. He complained that dating as an adult was hard. He brought up his failed marriage. He complained about the modern lack of privacy, something he's passionate about because he makes privacy software. (Lol, Seattle joke! That's where Amazon's mammoth campus is.) John wasn't even meant to go on a date with Meredith. Both he and Meredith had been set up on blind dates, and they accidentally ended up on the wrong date. There are just too many greying men named John in Seattle, I guess. This, too, speaks to the randomness of the pairing. Like, eh! John could have been anyone. Meredith's love interest could have been any blandly handsome man, the faceless guy of Sally's dreams in When Harry Met Sally.