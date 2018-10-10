Meredith Grey Finally Found Her New McDreamy & He Looks Really Familiar

When you're as successful and busy as Meredith Grey, it can be difficult to carve out enough time for dates. Still, the leading lady on Grey's Anatomy seems determined to make the effort to find her next McDreamy (also a tough task because hello, have you seen McDreamy?). Despite her loaded schedule, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) isn't relying on apps like Tinder or Bumble to find her new beau, either. In fact, she's taking things old school and going on a blind date. (Hey, it worked well for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!)
In the new trailer for Thursday's episode, Meredith shocks her nosy colleagues by revealing that she's going on a lunch date with a mystery man she's never seen before. But, chances are, you most certainly have. ABC confirmed to Refinery29 that Josh Radnor of How I Met Your Mother fame will guest star in this week's episode as Meredith's new potential love interest.
Advertisement
The news, previously reported by People, has some fans divided. For some, Ted Mosby and his head of floppy, disheveled hair will never be good enough for Meredith.
MEREDITH GREY HAS BEEN THROUGH TOO MUCH FOR THIS. WHERE IS SCOTT SPEEDMAN? I have been waiting so patiently ? https://t.co/1tzJ0SlW6b— alanna (@AlannaBennett) October 10, 2018
as much as I love Josh Radnor for portraying Ted, this is a huge NOPE https://t.co/Z0UBDbxTKf— reign (@infinitejapril) October 10, 2018
Nothing has made me question my unending loyalty to Grey’s Anatomy more than this news. https://t.co/KA9odsB5sE— Jamie ? (@jlew8) October 10, 2018
Others have been kinder, praising the move as somewhat of a godsend.
im crying my fave things coming together josh radnor on grey’s anatomy i am dead atheists explain THIS— Mia Valenzuela (@miagvalenz) October 10, 2018
If it goes well, will there be a second date? (Is Josh Radnor stunt casting?) (I secretly love Josh Radnor. Don’t look at me.) https://t.co/5ulqZRyjH6— m. (@mcterzakis) October 10, 2018
Before you grab your pitchforks or break out in a happy dance, know this: There's no guarantee that this date is going to turn into a full-blown fling. This could be a one-time thing meant to help Meredith get back out there and regain some of her confidence. After all, Pompeo did hint that more than one guy could be in her character's future during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"There are possibilities all around her in the hospital and in Seattle at large," she said. "Dating is complicated, and you don't always fall for the first person you sit across from. We're trying to reflect some of that."
Whether it's fate or a disaster, it's nice to see things spice back up for Meredith.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement