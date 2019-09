Meredith Grey Finally Found Her New McDreamy & He Looks Really Familiar

When you're as successful and busy as Meredith Grey, it can be difficult to carve out enough time for dates. Still, the leading lady on Grey's Anatomy seems determined to make the effort to find her next McDreamy (also a tough task because hello, have you seen McDreamy?). Despite her loaded schedule, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) isn't relying on apps like Tinder or Bumble to find her new beau, either. In fact, she's taking things old school and going on a blind date. (Hey, it worked well for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle !)