Ellen Pompeo Reveals The Reason Why Meredith Grey Hasn't Found Love Again

Everyone hoping for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to hurry up and get a new love interest needs to have higher standards for our main Grey's Anatomy gal. Since the death of her last real love interest, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), back in 2015, Meredith has unsuccessfully been searching for her next other half. Is that something she'll finally find in the show's upcoming 15th season?
"Patrick Dempsey is a very tough act to follow, and it's challenging to get someone to come on a season 15 show," Pompeo admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "We're gonna find someone who makes an impact. That's our biggest challenge this year."
As for showrunner Krista Vernoff, she says they don't want to just throw any old character into the mix.
"There are possibilities all around her in the hospital and in Seattle at large," she explained. "Dating is complicated, and you don't always fall for the first person you sit across from. We're trying to reflect some of that."
However, Pompeo has admitted that the end is somewhat nigh, so if Meredith's happy ending includes requited love, then the clock is definitely ticking.
Grey's Anatomy returns September 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
