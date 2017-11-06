Fans have followed Meredith Grey on plenty of ups and downs through 14 seasons, but even the most die-hard viewers couldn't prepare themselves for the emotions that accompanied her breakup with Nathan. Though it may not provide the emotional solace necessary for a full recovery, the show's higher-ups did provide some clues as to why Grey is pushing her love life to the back burner.
TVLine reports that creator Shonda Rhimes explained the circumstances leading to the breakup during an event celebrating the series' upcoming 300th episode.
"Meredith is a very complex character who had the love of her life die," Rhimes told TVLine. "I don't know that, for her, an epic romance is exactly what she's looking for. I think it might come when she least expects it, but I don't think that's what she is looking for next. And so I kind of subscribe to the idea that a woman should be looking for something else. Mainly something for herself as opposed to basing everything on a man."
It turns out that real-life stories of little girls being inspired by Meredith Grey lead co-showrunner Krista Vernoff to bring more focus to Grey's medical work and not her love life. Vernoff explained that she's encountered numerous fans who told her that they became doctors and surgeons because of what they saw on Grey's Anatomy and the character of Meredith Grey specifically.
Vernoff said that Grey has become a "medical superhero" and the writer's room has started to run with that sentiment. Heartbreak may be a major part of the show, but focusing on Grey's family life, her career, and friendships are giving the staff a whole new way to approach the show and a beloved character.
"So many things go into decisions like [the breakup]," Vernoff added. "What I can say is I was really proud of how we told that story. I was really proud that we had a love triangle [with Meredith, Nathan, and Megan] where the women continuously supported each other and nobody ever tried to tear anybody down or backstab anybody. They were rooting for each other and grateful for each other and taking care of each other."
