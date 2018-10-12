Wait, Is That Demi Moore At The Royal Wedding?

A royal wedding is probably the best occasion for celeb-spotting, and Princess Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank on Friday was no exception. Notable English stars like Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding were seen sporting their best wedding looks, and — surprise! Actress Demi Moore was also in attendance.
You may be wondering how the Indecent Proposal star found herself across the pond, but People reports she's actually a longtime friend of the bride's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.
Moore was there arm-in-arm with florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh who, judging by his Instagram, has been good friends with the actress for some time.
Advertisement
Moore sported a maroon dress and fascinator, as well as a maroon purse. Maybe there are more maroon accessories to come? Keep an eye on Instagram to find out.
Advertisement