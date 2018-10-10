When I turned 18 years old, I bought my first scratch-off lottery ticket and the Applebee’s staff sang me happy birthday. It wasn’t my most glamorous celebration, to say the least. But for Tarte’s 18th year, the brand is throwing its version of a birthday bash with a huge sale.
Yesterday, Tarte announced a 24-hour sale on its cult-favorite Shape Tape concealer, and now a bunch of new products have been added to the party mix. For today only, you can snag a variety of color-correcting palettes, limited-edition vaults, lipsticks, and brush sets for up to 70% off.
The party can't last forever though, and these specific deals disappear at midnight. So, we suggest getting your debit card ready quick to stock up and save money. But keep your eyes peeled for more surprise discounts, because the brand will unveil a new steal every day this week. To help you sift through all the goods, we rounded up a few of our favorite picks ahead. So, go ahead, take that "lunch break" today and go
party shopping.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.