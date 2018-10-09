Your Favorite Tarte Concealer Is On Sale Right Now

The simple things can make waking up in the morning less painful, like the sweet smell of coffee or an alert about your favorite celebrity couple getting matching Disney tattoos. But there's only one thing that will actually get us jumping out of bed with a smile — a killer beauty sale. Thanks to Tarte, we'll be skipping the snooze part of our morning routine, because there are new discounts from the popular brand every day this week.
The makeup brand announced that there's going to be a week-long sale in celebration of its 18th birthday, and different products will be marked down every day. The only catch — the discounted products for that specific day will only be on sale for 24 hours (starting at midnight) before the next deal hits. So, if you're looking to snag any of your favorites, you'll want to get on it before the clock strikes 12.
Day three has us excited for what's next with the best-selling Shape Tape Concealer available for 25% off today. As a matter of fact, all the Shape Tape products are 25% off — that includes the foundation, primer, and setting powder. Just enter "SHAPEUP" at checkout, and you're immediately on your way to getting your best coverage at a lesser cost.
The brand hasn't announced what else will be marked down for the 7-day extravaganza, but fingers crossed that Tarte's brush sets get time in the sale spotlight. As for now, run to tarte.com if you want to save coins on the Shape Tape collection before time runs out. Or, you can shop all our favorites ahead.