Mercury Might Be Fueling Your Horror Movie Habit

Halloween is only three weeks away, and if you've been seeking out every ghost story and urban legend you can slap your eyes on, you're in good company. This is the time of year when even the biggest scaredy cats feel like exploring the darker side of life. Blame the decreasing daylight or the cooler temps, but there's a chance that your current inclination toward the creepy isn't purely seasonal. Starting today, Mercury will be in Scorpio, the sign of mystery and the subconscious, and it will stay there until the end of the month.
Given Mercury's astrological association with communication, you might not expect it to have much effect on what happens beneath the surface. After all, when it's in a chatty sign like Gemini, this planet encourages us to mingle, network, and even gossip. But, when Mercury is hanging out in a quieter water sign like Scorpio, we get to experience another side of its influence.
Mercury rules how we process information — and what sort of information we're interested in processing. Given Scorpio's penchant for delving into the unknown and unexplained, this combo can easily lead us down some byzantine paths, indeed.
Maybe you'll binge-read Stephen King. Maybe you'll browse /r/nosleep into the wee hours of the night. Maybe you'll just watch Hocus Pocus for the thousandth time and that's about it. As with any planetary transit, you might feel the effects of Mercury in Scorpio really intensely or barely at all. Naturally, it will likely depend on how interested you are in #dark content normally.
With Mercury camped out in Scorpio until the 31st, the scene is serendipitously set to swap eerie tales by the campfire. But, if you're more interested in rom-coms than slasher flicks at the moment, this is also an excellent transit to spend with those closest to you, engaging in intimate and profound conversations about anything that comes to mind. Scorpio is satisfied when you go below the surface — and what lies beneath will be different for everyone.
