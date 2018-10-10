With its versatility and undeniable ability to make any beauty look pop, cat-eye makeup is one of the more predictable beauty trends at any awards show. But at the 2018 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift showed us how to make your typical '60s cat-eye look like a modern work of art.
Wearing a silver, disco ball-inspired minidress and matching boots by Balmain, Swift was clearly trying to channel the '60s. Her makeup artist Lorrie Turk swiped peachy blush on the cheeks, a little bit of highlighter on the cheekbones, and then went all out with the eye makeup. While the cat-eye has long been a signature of Swift's, last night's makeup took things up a notch with a triple-decker effect. Her black cat-eye liner was accentuated with exaggerated liner on her lower lash, white liner on the waterline, and silver shimmery eyeshadow at the crease that mimicked the shape of the cat-eye, too. Then there's the highlight on the inner eye, and enough false lashes to make Twiggy very proud.
Advertisement
Her hair last night was '60s-inspired as well, with hairstylist Jemma Muradian styling Swift's bangs to frame her face and twisting the rest of her hair up into a slight bouffant.
If this look on Swift seems familiar, it's because Swift rocked a bolder version of this retro beauty earlier this year, gracing the cover of the August Harper's Bazaar looking like a full-blown '60s vixen.
The AMAs proved to be a record-breaking event for Swift. Going into the show with 19 AMA Awards, she earned three prizes last night, bringing her count to 22 awards, which bested Whitney Houston's record of 21.
Fittingly, she looked like a winner before the show even began.
Related Video:
Advertisement