Wearing a silver, disco ball-inspired minidress and matching boots by Balmain, Swift was clearly trying to channel the '60s. Her makeup artist Lorrie Turk swiped peachy blush on the cheeks, a little bit of highlighter on the cheekbones, and then went all out with the eye makeup. While the cat-eye has long been a signature of Swift's, last night's makeup took things up a notch with a triple-decker effect. Her black cat-eye liner was accentuated with exaggerated liner on her lower lash, white liner on the waterline , and silver shimmery eyeshadow at the crease that mimicked the shape of the cat-eye, too. Then there's the highlight on the inner eye, and enough false lashes to make Twiggy very proud.