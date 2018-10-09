After All The Scandals, Blac Chyna Doesn't Take Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Off The Table

Could Rob & Chyna be getting back together? In an interview with DailyMailTV, Blac Chyna (née Angela White), didn't close the door on the possibility of a reconciliation, saying, “Maybe, but we’ll see,” in response to a question about getting back together with former fiancé, Rob Kardashian. The pair split up in 2017 after a tumultuous relationship, one which sparked a lawsuit and intense public discourse about revenge porn following Kardashian's posts of a nude Chyna.
Even so, Chyna kept the interview positive, emphasizing co-parenting, family, and motherhood, saying of her and Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, “you can look into her face and just tell she’s made of love.” Representation for Chyna had nothing to add to her statements. Representation for Kardashian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Asked to address rumors of a new reality series, Chyna said “we’ll have to see, I don’t want to jinx anything,” joking that the new series may be a "Rob & Chyna part 2.0." The mother of two also discussed how motherhood has changed her, saying, “Before, it was all about me. I was kind of really selfish. But now I have these two little ones, so I have to be more cautious, more aware of these little people I created.”
As recently as last May, Chyna was involved in a lawsuit with the Kardashians over the cancellation of her show, Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit alleged defamation and interference with contractual relations, claiming the Kardashians had a hand in the cancellation of the series.
