Carrie Underwood Is Going To Look Very Different For Her AMAs Performance

A baby on board won’t stop Carrie Underwood from taking the stage on October 10 at the American Music Awards.
The country singer shared a behind the scenes rehearsal photo from the stage. Wearing a casual denim button down, the photo shows Underwood standing in front of a microphone and dramatically closing her eyes. This will be her second live performance since announcing that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child together. They’re also the parents to a three-year-old son, Isaiah Michael.
Underwood included the hashtag #SpinningBottles in her post, in reference to the song off her new album, Cry Pretty. This live performance will be particularly special, given everything Underwood has overcome in the last few years to get to this moment.
While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning about her album, she shared that before getting pregnant this time around, she had suffered three miscarriages in the span of two years – two in 2017 and one in 2018.
The singer was also injured in a nasty fall outside her Nashville home last November, which left her needing 40-50 stitches in her face. She channeled all of the emotions that came out of these misfortunes into her music.
"I feel like there's a lot of songs, there are several songs on the album that came from that, you know, or I connect within a totally different way because of those experiences that we went through," she said. "And they were hard. And it sucked so much! But things are looking better."
Just don’t call it a comeback.
