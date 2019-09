At This Point, Hollywood Is Just Margot Robbie’s Playground

Margot Robbie is about to play another iconic woman. Fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance as figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and just ahead of her upcoming role as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 28-year-old is in talks to play Barbie in that Barbie movie that we thought was gonna star Anne Hathaway after we thought it was gonna star Amy Schumer . With me so far?