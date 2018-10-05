At This Point, Hollywood Is Just Margot Robbie’s Playground

Margot Robbie is about to play another iconic woman. Fresh off her Oscar-nominated performance as figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and just ahead of her upcoming role as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 28-year-old is in talks to play Barbie in that Barbie movie that we thought was gonna star Anne Hathaway after we thought it was gonna star Amy Schumer. With me so far?
Basically what happened is the rights to the movie reverted back to Mattel, according to THR, and they've partnered with Warner Bros. to finally make this film a reality.
In addition to this project, Robbie's plate is already extremely full. She's playing Sharon Tate in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it's also speculated that she'll be reprising her Suicide Squad role Harley Quinn for a number of upcoming projects including Birds Of Prey and Gotham City Sirens, according to IMDB.
The only question is: who's going to play Margot Robbie in the inevitable Margot Robbie movie? Probably Margot Robbie, TBH.
