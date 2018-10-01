Meghan Markle's Sister Is Not Done Mooching Off Her Fame

Now that the Royal Wedding is over, Meghan Markle's family has settled back into their quiet, very American existence. Ha, just kidding.
This week, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Grant is in London, a trip she apparently planned in order to facilitate a reunion between her and the sibling she once blamed for their father's didn't-even-happen death, likened to "Cruella DeVille", and slammed in a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. It's probably not going to happen — and not just because Grant once called her sis a "duchASS."
Grant, who has appeared in many on-camera interviews about her sister, the new Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Jeremy Vine at Channel 5 for a conversation about how the media has portrayed her family in light of the drama surrounding the Royal Wedding.
"It's been quite hurtful to our family; I can't imagine how hurtful it's been to my sister. So much of our reality has been twisted, is unknown — and it's unfortunate," Grant told Vine on the show.
When asked by Vine why she poked Meghan publicly, she said that she did try to use "private channels" to connect with her sister, but that it ultimately was impossible. She defended her actions — including encouraging her father, Thomas Markle, to pose for paid photographs of him readying himself for Markle's wedding — stating in the interview:
"Is it more insulting that people would respond to feeling disregarded and feeling ignored or is best that everyone just continues saying nothing?" she asked the host. "In the beginning, when we spoke publicly, I thought we were being open-hearted and even favorable. That fell on deaf ears, and the media turned it into something that it was not."
Of Meghan's decision not to get in touch with Grant for years, she said:
"I felt like she should know better than to believe tabloids. But I think, quite frankly, she probably believed what she was seeing as well. I guess there's also protocol that you say anything and I think that snowballed into a lot of hurt feelings on everyone's part."
As for her final message, Grant told Vine:
"I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge, and so much has been spun out of control that was never intended to. I think everyone was hurt at not being invited to or included in the wedding, and I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud and had everyone just been included and wanted to move forward with positive resolve. The hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed. But, believe it or not, it doesn't mean we love you any less."
Check out the video below:
Refinery29 has reached out to Grant's publicist for comment.
