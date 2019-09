The Kissing Booth was one of the earlier rom-com hits produced by Netflix this year. The teen love story of Elle Evans ( Joey King ) and her off-limits crush, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), not only re-invented the word "kissing booth," but also charmed audiences across the world. While the streaming service offered up a slew of sweet love stories this year, from Set It Up to To All The Boys I've Loved Before, many were struck by the off-screen romance that developed between the two stars, King and Elordi, giving the IRL pair a cult-like following . So much so, that many may be interested in dressing up as the film's stars this Halloween.