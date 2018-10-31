The Kissing Booth was one of the earlier rom-com hits produced by Netflix this year. The teen love story of Elle Evans (Joey King) and her off-limits crush, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), not only re-invented the word "kissing booth," but also charmed audiences across the world. While the streaming service offered up a slew of sweet love stories this year, from Set It Up to To All The Boys I've Loved Before, many were struck by the off-screen romance that developed between the two stars, King and Elordi, giving the IRL pair a cult-like following. So much so, that many may be interested in dressing up as the film's stars this Halloween.
In fact, this movie would actually make a great Halloween party theme (hello, Kissing Booth Prom Halloween Party), but let's start with a few costume ideas first. While it's far from a perfect movie, it does makes an ideal costume. Here are three different looks to try on October 31, from high school to prom night to, of course, the kissing booth.
Kiss not guaranteed.