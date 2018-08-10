"Absolutely. Since I’m young, and most of my followers are young women, I want to be the best role model that I can be, while staying true to my absolute self. Every now and then I overthink what I put out there, but I try really hard not to — which sounds like an oxymoron. On my Instagram you’ll see a close-up of me making a funny face. I never want to take myself too seriously, and no one else should either. When I’m going around doing press today, I’m posting pictures of my glam team because everyone has to know that I did not wake up with curled hair and extensions and fake eyelashes. It takes a village, and it’s okay that it takes a village!"